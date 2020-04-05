WWE Rumors - Possible spoiler for the WWE title match between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre [WrestleMania 36 Night 2]

McIntyre won the 2020 Royal Rumble match to earn the opportunity to face Lesnar at WrestleMania.

The match will be a marquee attraction on night 2 of WrestleMania 36.

McIntyre and Lesnar's face-off

Night one of WrestleMania 36 is in the history books. The show impressed fans, with many praising it for being way shorter than what they were used to seeing at previous WrestleMania events. The Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles was lauded by the WWE Universe and critics alike, for its unique cinematic presentation.

The second half of The Show of Shows is set to air tonight, and features another set of must-see encounters. What many fans are most looking forward to is the WWE title match between Brock Lesnar and the 2020 Royal Rumble winner, Drew McIntyre.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNewsCo is now reporting that WWE wants to end the second night of WrestleMania 36 on a positive note as well, meaning that Drew McIntyre will beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Davis stated that Vince McMahon had the idea of ending both nights of The Show of Shows on a positive note.

Reportedly, Vince explained people backstage that WrestleMania is supposed to be an event that should take the fans' minds off of the negativity that's currently going on in the real world, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. This is also the reason why WWE has banned the term 'Coronavirus' and announcers are told to not mention anything related to social distancing or the restrictions that have been put in regards to travel.

The second night of WrestleMania 36 will feature a long string of marquee matches, in addition to McIntyre vs Lesnar. WWE Hall of Famer Edge will take on Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match, while WWE legend John Cena is set to take on Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match. The undercard features a strong lineup as well.

McIntyre had bagged the opportunity to wrestle Lesnar at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, after wining the 2020 Royal Rumble match, by last eliminating Roman Reigns. The journey to the main event of WrestleMania hasn't been an easy one for The Scottish Psychopath.

His first stint in WWE around a decade ago kicked off with Mr. McMahon dubbing him as a future World Champion, but things didn't work out as planned, and he turned into an enhancement talent in a matter of years.

McIntyre left WWE in 2014 and improved himself over the course of the next several years, becoming a World Champion in Impact Wrestling. He made his WWE return in 2017 and spent some time in NXT, where he became the brand's top Champion.

xMcIntyre was promoted to the main roster in 2018, where he initially aligned with Dolph Ziggler. Around two years later, he was finally chosen to win the Rumble and take on The Beast at WrestleMania.