WWE Rumors: The Revival's Dash Wilder has his contract extended by the company

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 645 // 28 Sep 2019, 03:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Revival's Dash Wilder

The Revival's current contracts are up in April 2020, and they are nowhere close to signing new deals as per recent reports. However, WWE have extended the dates in Dash Wilder's contract because of the injury he suffered in 2016.

One half of the tag-team, Wilder missed a few weeks with a broken jaw and WWE have added those dates to his current deal. As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE have added 10 weeks to his current deal and that means he could be in the company at least till the end of June 2020. WON reported:

While The Revival’s contracts are up in April, WWE has extended Daniel Wheeler’s (Dash Wilder) deal by another ten weeks due to the period he was out of action in 2016 with a broken jaw.

The Revival's contract status

The Revival were keen on leaving WWE earlier this year and had requested for their release. WWE did not let them walk away though and have instead given them two huge pushes.

They won the RAW tag-team titles earlier this year and are currently the SmackDown tag-team champions after beating New Day. But all this has not changed their contract situation as Sean Ross Sapp reported recently that WWE have offered them new deals, which the duo have not signed just yet.

One thing that has changed is the tag-team's mood. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reported recently that they were happier now than they were before. “From what I’ve been told, they definitely raised concerns about the tag division. Changes have been made since and they are happier going forward with WWE now than they were,” he said.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news about WWE and UFC. Do not miss out!