WWE Rumors: Two big Brock Lesnar matches are reportedly not happening

Lennard Surrao Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

Brock Lesnar's immediate future has been a matter of great debate in the past few weeks. As we had reported earlier, the Beast Incarnate is slated to return to work the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania shows. There has, however, been a great degree of ambiguity regarding who he will be facing at these big PPVs.

As always, Dave Meltzer provided the latest updates on Brock Lesnar's situation in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer has not been outrightly told about Lesnar defending the WWE Championship at the Rumble, which leaves the door open for the Rumble match possibly being for the title.

However, that is highly unlikely to happen as it just doesn't make any sense.

Meltzer also addressed the rumors of Cain Velasquez and Tyson fury potentially facing Lesnar.

Meltzer was able to confirm that Lesnar will wrestle at WrestleMania (of course) unless he suffers an untimely injury. It was also confirmed that neither Cain Velasquez or Tyson Fury will have a match against the WWE Champion.

As of this writing, it was noted that Lesnar has no obvious opponents in place for the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania PPVs.

Lesnar has not wrestled since beating Rey Mysterio in a No DQ match at Survivor Series and has since gone on his usual hiatus from WWE TV.

The WWE Champion is one of WWE's most marketable Superstars and Paul Heyman and his team would undoubtedly be working on something big for him.

Meltzer also stated that Edge, who has been rumored to make an in-ring return, was dismissed as a possible opponent for the Beast Incarnate.

Out of the Superstars currently on the RAW roster, Meltzer stated that Drew McIntyre, Erick Rowan, Seth Rollins and Aleister Black are the only names who are getting pushed and worthy enough of facing Lesnar at Royal Rumble. WWE views Lesnar's Royal Rumble match as a tune-up bout before his WrestleMania showdown, thus, the company doesn't necessarily need a 'super challenger' for the WWE Title at the Rumble.

The coming few weeks should give the WWE Universe a clear picture of the company's plans for Lesnar as we head towards a very important phase.

Who will Brock Lesnar end up facing at the Rumble and WrestleMania? Will it be a new face or a returning old Superstar? Let us know your picks and predictions in the comments section below.