WWE Rumors: Two top creative team writers released [Details]

WWE has a highly successful and experienced team handling the company's management affairs backstage

What's the story?

Per Pro Wrestling Sheet, two top creative writers have been released by the WWE, namely Steve Oppenheim (RAW) and Steve Guerreri (SmackDown).

Apparently, the aforementioned writers, Oppenheim and Guerreri, had been working for the WWE since 2011 and 2012 respectively.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE has been known to seek the best talents in the fields of sports and entertainment, including top-tier writers; so as to help the company put forth interesting storylines on its programming every week.

On that note, the WWE has lately been making a considerable amount of changes to it's RAW and SmackDown creative teams; with two of the most significant ones being the appointment of Paul Heyman (Executive Director of RAW) and Eric Bischoff (Executive Director of SmackDown).

The heart of the matter

Pro Wrestling Sheet is now reporting that the WWE has released Steve Oppenheim and Steve Guerreri -- two of its top creative writers.

Oppenheim served as the in-office lead writer for WWE RAW since 2011, whereas Guerreri worked as the SmackDown co-lead writer since 2012.

Furthermore, one ought to note that RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman and SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff weren't responsible for the aforementioned writers being released from the WWE.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that the WWE is set to continue restructuring its management and team as a whole, as Heyman and Bischoff move forward to give the promotion's brands a new look and presentation, so to speak.

What's next?

Keeping in line with the myriad of changes the company has been bringing about, the WWE has put forth a special "RAW Reunion" episode of Monday Night RAW (22nd July 2019) featuring several returning legends as well as current Superstars.

What are your thoughts on WWE revamping the company's backstage sphere? Sound off!