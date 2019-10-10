WWE Rumors: Update on Sasha Banks not being cleared after Hell in a Cell injury

Sasha Banks faced Becky Lynch at Hell In A Cell

It was widely reported after Hell In A Cell that Sasha Banks suffered a an injury during her defeat against Becky Lynch, which is why she did not appear on the following night’s episode of WWE RAW.

In an update on Fightful Select, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that Banks is not yet medically cleared by WWE’s doctors and she is still undergoing tests.

"Fightful inquired about the severity of the injury on Wednesday evening, and weren't given any indication of how serious it is, just that she still isn't cleared and continues to 'undergo testing.'"

Sasha Banks’ WWE return

Since returning to WWE television after SummerSlam in August 2019, Sasha Banks has quickly re-established herself as the top heel in the women’s division.

The four-time RAW Women’s Champion immediately targeted Becky Lynch upon her return, facing The Man at Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell, while also reuniting with Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection tag team partner Bayley.

The Boss became the first woman in WWE history to compete in two Hell in a Cell matches when she stepped inside the steel structure against Lynch on October 6. However, as Sean Ross Sapp reported, it is unclear when she will be ready to return after sustaining a back injury during the match.

Hell in a Cell injury report

Four legitimate injuries were suffered at Hell In A Cell, with Sasha Banks and Bray Wyatt both missing Monday’s episode of RAW (Wyatt briefly appeared in a short post-show segment) as a result.

Ali also suffered a friction burn to his stomach after colliding with the announce desk during his match against Randy Orton, while there was concern about Daniel Bryan following his tag team match with Roman Reigns against Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.

