WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's reaction to CM Punk showing interest in a return

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 608 // 26 Oct 2019, 17:23 IST

McMahon and Punk

Recently, former WWE Superstar CM Punk showed interest in a return to the company and stated that he could come back for the right amount of money. As per WrestlingNewsCo, Vince McMahon is open to the idea of Punk making a return, but he wouldn't have a problem if the former WWE Champion bags a deal somewhere else.

Punk shows interest in a return

It has been over five years since CM Punk left WWE, but he's still one of the hottest free agents in all of Pro Wrestling. Punk turned from a mid-carder in WWE's version of ECW to one of the biggest Superstars on the main roster. His Pipebomb promo on an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2011 is regarded as one of the greatest segments of all time.

2019 has seen a never-ending string of speculation and rumors about Punk making a return to the industry. The arrival of All Elite Wrestling only added to the hullabaloo, but nothing came out of it. Recently, in a Reddit AMA, Punk made waves when he stated that he is open to a WWE return, but only for a large pay, though he didn't specify the amount.

Vince McMahon's reaction to Punk's interest in returning to WWE

As per WrestlingNewsCo, Vince McMahon is no-selling all the rumors surrounding the Straight Edge Superstar. Additionally, even though Vince is open to the idea of Punk's return, he wouldn't mind if Punk manages to secure a deal with some other company.

It's worth noting that Punk previously had a tryout for WWE Backstage on FS1, but he hasn't heard from them since, and it's been reported that FOX has moved on from him.

