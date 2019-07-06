WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's reaction to this week's Raw revealed

Heyman and Vince

What's the story?

As per a recent report by Sports Illustrated, Vince McMahon was pleased with the latest edition of Monday Night Raw.

Reportedly, he loved the pacing and overall tone of the episode - the first Raw episode under Paul Heyman as Executive Director.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, WWE made a major announcement that shook the wrestling world to its very core. Former WCW President and Raw GM Eric Bischoff was appointed as the Executive Director of SmackDown Live, whereas longtime WWE employee and former ECW owner Paul Heyman was given the reigns over on their flagship show, Raw.

The first Raw under Heyman's regime as Executive Director ended up impressing fans and wrestling personalities alike. It was later revealed that Heyman was behind the stage explosion segment featuring Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, as well as the Maria pregnancy angle.

The heart of the matter

Earlier today, Sports Illustrated announced a never-before seen double main event for the upcoming edition of Raw. The first co-main event features Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins taking on SmackDown Live's Andrade and Zelina Vega, while the other will see Roman Reigns and a partner of Shane McMahon's choosing take on Drew McIntyre and Shane.

The same article states WWE executives were incredibly happy with how the recent Raw episode went about. Vince McMahon and other WWE execs were said to have been "immensely pleased" with the "pacing, tone, and essence" of this week's show, as per the report published by SI.

What's next?

It appears as though WWE's premiere show has found its footing under the leadership of one of pro wrestling's most sound minds in Paul Heyman. Hopefully, things will continue to get even better as we move forward.

Did you like this week's Raw? Sound off in the comments below!