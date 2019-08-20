WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's backstage replacements on RAW revealed

Nishant Jayaram // 20 Aug 2019, 10:49 IST

Vince McMahon was not on RAW this past week

This week's WWE RAW had a different flavour to it and it was because WWE had a different creative team at the helm of affairs. Vince McMahon reportedly missed this week's RAW, although we don't know the reason behind his absence, and the trio of Triple H, Paul Heyman, and Kevin Dunn were the chief people in charge of the show, as per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Prior to this week's RAW show, rumours suggested that WWE were set to announce the move of NXT from the WWE Network to USA Today, which didn't happen on the show.

But, we did get an exciting show which saw "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt return, attacking WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, a title change, as the unlikely pairing of Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman defeated The OC to become new RAW Tag Team champions, as well as King of the Ring first-round matches.

Satin revealed in his tweet that McMahon missed the show in Minnesota, and that Heyman, Dunn, and Triple H ran the show. Heyman reportedly sat on the main table in the production table which apparently does not happen.

Heyman was appointed as executive director of RAW in June this year, and now has an important backstage role, apart from being the "Advocate" for Brock Lesnar on screen.

Many fans have wanted Triple H to run RAW after the work he has done over on NXT to make it a great product for the WWE Universe, which, at times, is much better than what's on offer on both RAW and SmackDown Live.

