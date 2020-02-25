WWE Rumors - WrestleMania confirmed to have a total of 14 matches as per backstage revelation

John Cena, The Fiend and The Undertaker.

WrestleMania is hyped as WWE's biggest PPV offering of the year as it usually marks the culmination of various feuds and angles, and WWE often goes all out to ensure the success of the grand event.

WrestleMania 35 had an astounding 16-match card, however, WWE has chosen to tone it down a bit this time around.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, this year's WrestleMania will be a 14-match event. He added that the matches from RAW have remained the same as per backstage listings, however, the situation is still up in the air when it comes to SmackDown.

So, WrestleMania is a 14-match card. That much I know, and all the RAW matches that have come out are still there and I don't know if there is anything on the SmackDown side that's definite, but my presumption is that we'll know that SmackDown main event after the Bray Wyatt/Goldberg match ends for WrestleMania, although they are going to do a Chamber match to finalize.

But we probably would have a really good idea and I would guess that on Friday in Boston they would do the John Cena angle. It's kind of hinted to me, but it's not outright said to me that it's going to happen.

Meltzer had reported on a previous WOR that WWE had changed the plans for Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend and John Cena vs. Elias. It was also revealed that the WWE may have altered 5 or 6 other matches on the planned 'Mania card.

We should get a clear picture of the WrestleMania match card once Super ShowDown is in the books. As reported earlier, Triple H, Goldberg and Ronda Rousey are not expected to wrestle at the event.

This is how the rumored card looks as of this writing:

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Universal Championship) Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (WWE RAW Women's Championship) Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (NXT Women's Championship) Edge vs. Randy Orton AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker Women's Tag Team Championship match Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Women's Battle Royal

Previously rumored matches that may not happen:

The Fiend vs. Roman Reigns (WWE Universal Championship) John Cena vs. Elias Bayley vs. Naomi (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship) (Booked for Super ShowDown)

As you may have noticed, the matches for the US, IC and the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles have not been mentioned above as there are no hints regarding the plans for the championships.

