WWE Rumors: WWE allows 3 more top superstars to cut non-scripted promos on RAW

Rohit Nath
06 Sep 2019, 10:59 IST

Is Paul Heyman's influence being felt?

They Heyman effect

Paul Heyman's influence on Monday Night RAW is clearly being felt more than Eric Bischoff on SmackDown. Working hands on, Heyman seems to be getting a bit more leverage than people might have anticipated, and it can be seen with the new superstars that he's pushing and the fresh direction that's being taken.

The effect may have now poured on to promos, where there's reportedly been a major change in the "overly scripted" approach that WWE kept following till now, according to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

The scripted problem

Over the last few years, WWE has gotten extremely stringent in the way promos are cut. Many superstars have complained about the fact that they're made to cut their promos word-to-word from the script that they're given.

Since the script isn't written by them and normally tends to come off very bad, it reflects badly on them as well, to no real fault of their own. Superstars in the past were given much more leeway when it came to promos.

Legends such as Batista and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin are simply two of many who stated that they were only given bullet points and the rest of it was done by themselves. This is why you'll notice that promos in the past eras tend to come off much more naturally than they do now.

A change is coming

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Rey Mysterio were the three top superstars who recently cut promos without a word-for-word script. He said:

Bayley, Banks and Mysterio’s promos on Raw were all done without being scripted word-for-word, basically the old bullet points style and going for it. There is a movement to try and do more of that going forward, similar to the leeway that Owens (and I believe Bryan but that hasn’t been told to me directly) get on Smackdown and why his promos, if not both of theirs, come off better than almost anyone

It makes sense that superstars such as Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan and perhaps even Samoa Joe are allowed to cut promos this way. They're among the best promo guys in the company and it can be seen as to how naturally they're able to do it and with such conviction at that.

Hopefully, it's a permanent change that will be happening going forward. Superstars will thrive with this.

