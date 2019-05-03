WWE Rumors: WWE cancel Championship feud planned for troubled RAW Superstar

RAW

What's the story?

As reported earlier, WWE is not very happy with Braun Strowman after he made numerous botches during the Andre The Giant Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 35.

WON stated that Strowman had forgotten quite a few sports during the match and even messed up the ending.

Apparently, the end was a mess as Strowman forgot his spots, which is one of the reasons Strowman hasn’t done much since winning.

However, it looks like WWE are not just upset but will be taking action against Braun Strowman as well.

In case you didn't know...

Samoa Joe defeated the iconic Lucha Superstar Rey Mysterio in under a minute at Wrestlemania 35, which was presumed to be the end of their feud on SmackDown.

However, both superstars have been drafted to RAW during the Superstar Shakeup although a feud between the two has not been hinted.

The heart of the matter

WWE had teased a feud between Strowman and US Champion Samoa Joe when the two had brawled on the edition of SmackDown Live before the Superstar Shakeup.

However, even after being on the same brand, it looks like WWE are not planning to go ahead with the feud.

Here is what WON stated:

Strowman vs. Joe seems to already be forgotten and they are going back to Joe vs. Mysterio–after Joe beat him in a minute at WrestleMania

What's next?

Even though The Monster Among Men had potential to become a world champion, it looks like he has run out of chances for WWE to give him.

However, a feud between Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio could be a good idea if handled correctly.

