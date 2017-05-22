From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE don't want the Broken Hardys gimmick

It appears that we may never see Broken Matt and Brother Nero on WWE television.

Impact, you will be deleted

What’s the story?

As reported by Wrestling News, Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm has made some interesting comments when it comes to Matt & Jeff Hardy’s broken gimmick in correspondence with WWE’s desire to use it. The two men have been working under their old personas ever since returning at WrestleMania 33.

In case you didn’t know...

Over the last few weeks, there’s been an ongoing legal battle of sorts when it comes to Impact Wrestling attempting to copyright the Broken Hardys gimmick. It has led to a significant amount of friction especially between the Hardys themselves and the Jarretts, with both sides arguing that they have the rights to the identities known as Broken Matt and Brother Nero.

Also read: 5 things The Hardy Boyz need to change in WWE

The heart of the matter

Nordholm claimed during the interview, which took place on Live Audio Wrestling, that a number of offers had been made to allow the brothers to use the Broken traits on television. However, the president of Impact Wrestling also argued that the deal had to make sense for the company. He added that while there were some talks with WWE, he wasn’t sure that they ever actually wanted the rights to the broken gimmick. Here are his exact words:

“As far as I know, the WWE doesn’t want the gimmick, and indeed, from every conversation I’ve had with them…I’ve been told they (WWE) have no interest in it.”

What’s next?

Over the next few months, we’ll likely see how this plays out, with Matt and Jeff currently reigning supreme as the Raw Tag Team Champions. Fans have already started to demand that we see them become Broken, however, if this story is to be believed then we could be waiting for quite some time. Right now, the brothers will be focusing on seeing off the challenge of Sheamus & Cesaro.

Author’s take

We should all be taking this with a large pinch of salt because we probably aren’t likely to hear the truth about the matter for a long time. All we can do is fans is sit and wait patiently to see if the brothers do indeed turn to the Broken side and if they don’t then we should just enjoy their current run for what it is – one last ride.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com