WWE Rumors:  WWE Superstar possibly returning at Money in the Bank 2019?

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Rumors
439   //    17 Apr 2019, 17:26 IST

Sasha Banks returning soon?
Sasha Banks returning soon?

What's the story?

According to Wrestling Edge, and reported by John Pollock of Post Wrestling, WWE is trying to get Sasha Banks to return by Money in the Bank 2019.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks has not been on WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown since WrestleMania 35. It's been reported that she was upset at the fact that she and Bayley were losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to The IIconics.

It was also reported by Dave Meltzer that Sasha Banks has been frustrated with the booking and creative decision-making by WWE officials. He also mentioned that her and Bayley's place in WWE is less important when compared to the likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey.

It's well known that Sasha Banks loves professional wrestling and WWE. She doesn't just look at the titles as props, but rather has an old-school mentality that the belts should mean something.

As of right now, according to another report by Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE has given her time to figure things out. As reported, she has not been on WWE TV since WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

As noted, Sasha Banks was not on WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown this week either. Her partner Bayley, teamed with Naomi on WWE Raw and was part of a multi-woman match on WWE SmackDown.

According to John Pollock of Post Wrestling, WWE is hopeful of getting Sasha Banks in time for the Money in the Bank 2019 PPV. John Pollock is quoted as saying,

I was told by one person that they hope to have her on the next pay-per-view, but nothing is set in stone in that regarding her status.

What's next?

It's unclear when Sasha Banks will return. The Money in the Bank PPV will be held on May 19, 2019.






Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank The Boss 'n' Hug Connection The IIconics Sasha Banks Bayley Women Wrestling WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
