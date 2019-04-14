WWE Rumors: Details Emerge on Sasha Banks' Frustration With WWE

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.86K // 14 Apr 2019, 13:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sasha Banks

What's the story?

According to Wrestling Edge, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has detailed how WWE's decision had led to Sasha Bank's overall frustration with the wrestling organization.

In case you didn't know

Sasha Banks had a meltdown over WrestleMania weekend after finding out that she and Bayley would be dropping the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to The Iiconics. Since then, she did not show up on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 35. She is now on vacation in the Bahamas with her husband.

But it's been reported that Sasha Banks has asked for her release from WWE. At the moment, it doens't look that WWE will comply with that request. More alarmingly, it's been revealed that she has unfollowed WWE and Vince McMahon and is now following Cody Rhodes, Kenny and AEW.

There are now rumors circulating that Sasha Banks is refusing to show up at WWE Events. What has led to this? Surely, it can't be just due to The Iiconics going over at WrestleMania 35. There had to be more to it.

The heart of the matter

As reported, Dave Meltzer went into great detail of how the chain of events has caused the ongoing issue with Sasha Banks. And essentialy, losing the tag titles was the nail in the coffin.

Sasha and Bayley I think in their minds they were like, ‘We’re gonna make these belts something.’ So the Sasha Banks thing — and a lot of people are gonna rip on her for this — but it reminds me so much whether it’s Bret or Ric Flair or you know any of the… I know so many people when it comes to the championships it’s like ‘oh it’s a prop and you take it too seriously,’ but that’s why it works.

He also elaborated that Bayley and Sasha's position was less important in WWE as compared to Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. It's one of the reasons why they were given the Women's Tag Team Championship. He goes on to say,

Whenever [Sasha Banks] wins a title they take it from her immediately, she never gets the long reign. Her and Bayley it was almost like when they created the tag team titles it was kinda like ‘we’ll give it to them because our top women are like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda. Really when Ronda came it was like Ronda’s division and then Becky got over and before then it was sorta like Sasha and Charlotte who were the stars and Charlotte stayed up there, but Sasha didn’t.

What's next?

It's unknown at this time whether Sasha Banks will be granted her release by WWE. The next few weeks will be interesting for all parties involved.

Will WWE and Sasha Banks resolve their differences? Comment below.

Advertisement