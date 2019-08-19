WWE Rumour Roundup: Superstar returning with old gimmick, King of the Ring winner revealed - 18th August 2019

Jeff Hardy as Willow and The King of the Ring throne.

Welcome to the latest edition of our daily rumour round up. You know what we do!

The world of pro wrestling is never short on speculation and we get the best bits in one place for your convenience. It may not have been a very newsworthy weekend but there were still quite a few rumours that are worth mentioning.

Raw's Executive Director Paul Heyman has taken a liking for an underutilized Superstar. A former Women's Champion's Twitter activity has hinted towards a possible WWE departure. A former WWE Champion could return with his old gimmick.

There were major developments regarding WWE's King of the Ring Tournament as the company may have zeroed down on the finalists and the potential winner. WWE's weird rule for Superstar entrances was also revealed during the Wrestling Observer Radio.

There was an interesting rumour from NXT as well, where a Superstar could be in line for a push all thanks to Netflix.

On that note, let's check out the top rumours of the day in detail:

#1. Jeff Hardy could be getting his old gimmick back

Moving from one injured superstar to another, Jeff Hardy has been sidelined with a leg injury since the end of April.

While The Charismatic Enigma is expected to be out of action for at least 6 to 9 months, he may have already dropped hints of a big gimmick change for his much-anticipated return.

Jeff Hardy took to his Instagram profile and posted a video of him singing 'It's been a while' by Staind. The lights go out in the middle of the video and Hardy appears manically laughing as Willow, which was a character created by him during the early stages of the career. He went on to use the gimmick during his time in TNA.

Hardy successfully underwent surgery to fix his injury and while there is no update regarding the timeline of his comeback, we expect him to be back sooner rather than later. The teaser of the possibility of him introducing the WWE Universe to Willow increases the hype around his return.

Willow vs. The Fiend? Sign us up!

