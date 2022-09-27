What is the connection between Alexa Bliss and WWE's White Rabbit?

As clues continue to appear regarding the identity of White Rabbit, WWE fans have attempted to figure out who the mysterious figure is. Multiple names of former and current superstars have been tossed around, one of them being Alexa Bliss.

On a previous episode of Monday Night RAW, Bayley and Bliss were in the middle of a match when the lights of the arena flickered and displayed red lights. This has been happening during commercial breaks as well, while the infamous White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane played. Fans previously linked the red lights and song to Bray Wyatt, but now Alexa Bliss might have a role as well.

Back in 2020, Alexa aligned herself with The Fiend and joined the Firefly Fun House. This started when Wyatt attacked Bliss as part of his feud with Braun Strowman. The duo continued to cause trouble on the main roster and even clashed with Randy Orton.

This is why it was particularly interesting when Bray's signature red hue appeared during one of Alexa's matches. The RAW Superstar also made a reference by including "10 feet tall" in her promo with Bayley prior to their match, which is also present in the song's lyrics.

More correlation between the two former allies continued when fans pointed out that in the latest teaser, they speculated that they saw Alexa. At a recent WWE Vancouver live event, it was also shared that the song was played and Bliss came out right after.

Alexa Bliss seemingly denies involvement with WWE's White Rabbit storyline

After numerous events involving the former RAW Women's Champion and dark gimmicks, it seems like she has had enough.

In a vague tweet, Alexa Bliss feigned innocence for what was happening and seemingly denied involvement with the recent gimmicks connected to The Fiend.

"I literally have no idea what ppl are talking about sometimes … make up something else ppl" she wrote.

For now, it looks like fans will continue to speculate about the White Rabbit. It will be interesting to see what clues are going to be added to the upcoming WWE events.

