WWE's massive King and Queen of the Ring spoiler could backfire on Triple H

WWE will be heading to the city of Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the end of May for the first-ever King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

The company will crown a King and Queen of the Ring for the first time since 2021. However, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H may have to change current plans for the Queen of the Ring, as a massive spoiler has seemingly revealed that Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria will be the finalists in the tournament.

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton reaching the finals would ruin Jade Cargill's momentum

Tiffany Stratton is one of the fastest rising stars in WWE right now. She is going to face Bianca Belair in the quarter finals of Queen of the Ring, and if she wins, she will meet either Jade Cargill or Nia Jax in the semifinals of the tournament.

It is likely that Triple H will book Cargill to prevail over Jax, and if the spoiler turns out to be true, it means that Cargill will suffer her first loss in the Stamford-based promotion against Stratton. This would not bode well for the former AEW TBS Champion, as she has just started her career in the company and needs protection. A star like her requires further development before experiencing a loss.

WWE needs a top star in the final of Queen of the Ring

iffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria are both excellent stars, but they may need more time before headlining a Premium Live Event together. WWE could consider a veteran like IYO SKY, who is set to face Valkyria in the semifinals, to compete in the final of the Queen of the Ring. This would be ideal because having an up-and-coming star like Stratton or Cargill face SKY in the finals would create an exciting matchup. Furthermore, either of them defeating a top name like SKY instead of Valkyria would be a much bigger accomplishment.

Expand Tweet

The spoiler will undermine King and Queen of the Ring

One of the most anticipated elements of WWE's Premium Live Events is the surprises they feature. The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are pivotal to the company's next major event.

A final between Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria likely means that the former will emerge as the Queen of the Ring. Knowing the winner ahead of time could dampen the excitement for many fans, which is why the company may need to reconsider its plans for the finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback