WWE's original plans for Roman Reigns and 3-time IC Champion revealed

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were only supposed to appear sporadically in WWE segments with Sami Zayn when their long-term storyline began.

Zayn was officially welcomed into The Bloodline as an honorary member of the group on the September 23 episode of SmackDown. The three-time Intercontinental Champion is considered by many to be one of the most entertaining characters on WWE television right now.

In an interview with Mirror Sport, Zayn explained how much he has enjoyed interacting with Reigns and his fellow Bloodline members in recent months:

"This is one of the more filled-out, long-term stories I've ever been a part of, and it's long, even by WWE standards. Usually we might do two or three-month stories, but I've been aligned with The Bloodline in some respects since April and we're still only kind of scratching the surface as to where this is going to go."

The Honorary Uce added that WWE's decision-makers did not intend on booking the storyline to last this long:

"The initial idea was just to have some on-screen interactions every now and again because it made sense as the self-proclaimed locker room leader I should have a good rapport with The Head of the Table [Roman Reigns]. So we were kind of cooking up that idea."

Like all Bloodline members, Zayn's task is to ensure that Reigns does not lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. On November 5, The Tribal Chief will defend his title against YouTube star Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022.

What did Sami Zayn expect from his association with Roman Reigns?

Zayn portrayed an eccentric conspiracy theorist before making it his mission to protect The Tribal Chief's lengthy title reign.

When the storyline began, the one-time NXT Champion felt that he could bring a new layer of excitement to The Bloodline's serious approach:

"On some level, I knew that when you add the lightness that my character brings to kind of the seriousness and the star power that they bring that it was gonna light the whole thing up," Zayn continued. "That was the goal. But one of the things I'm realizing is with live audiences these stories tend to take a life of their own, and you kind of don't know where they're going to go and that's actually what's exciting about it."

Zayn also addressed speculation that he could challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023.

