How is WWE Superstar Sasha Banks related to Snoop Dogg?

Naomi and Sasha Banks have hit the mainstream media ever since they walked out of WWE in May. However, Banks is no stranger to the spotlight due to her famous cousin from her father's side, Snoop Dogg.

The Boss and the rapper's relationship was on full display during WrestleMania 32. Before Sasha's triple threat match against Charlotte and Becky Lynch, Snoop accompanied his cousin to the ring with a special rendition of the superstar's theme song.

It was shared that Sasha didn't know about her cousin when she was growing up. In the past, the superstar used to attend Snoop Dogg's concerts, but she never got to know him personally. This changed when they both attended a WWE event with Snoop because he is also a big fan of wrestling. Since then, Banks has become interested in wrestling, her cousin supporting her all the way.

The two have shown support for each other through the years. The Hall of Famer previously posted a photo of his cousin after she won the RAW Women's Championship in 2020.

Snoop Dogg's one-word message to Sasha Banks after her WWE walkout

The Boss N Glow received major support from fans and wrestling professionals after their highly publicized walkout. However, Banks had another special person to back her up.

After her walkout, Snoop posted a picture with his cousin with a simple caption that read "Bloodline" and tagged the former titleholder.

Since the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of the promotion, they've been present at different events. The duo attended the She-Hulk premiere and also walked the runway during New York Fashion Week.

Now that the two stars have seemingly entered the mainstream world, it would be interesting to see if Sasha Banks and Snoop Dogg can reunite for a project, especially since Banks recently expressed her interest in music.

