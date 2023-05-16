WWE's Tag Team depth chart revealed for RAW and SmackDown - Reports

A new report has revealed the depth chart for WWE's tag team division on both RAW and SmackDown.

The Usos dominated the tag team division with the help of The Bloodline up until Night One of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Jimmy and Jey put the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on the line in the main event against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The former Honorary Uce was kicked out of The Bloodline after he refused to hit Kevin Owens with a steel chair at the Royal Rumble in January. Owens and Zayn have vowed to take down the group and are off to a great start by taking the Undisputed Tag Team Championships away from The Usos.

According to a report from PWInsider Elite, the babyface tag teams on RAW are Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy, and The New Day. The heel teams on the red brand are Imperium, Los Lotharios, Maximum Male Models, Indus Sher, and The Viking Raiders.

As for WWE SmackDown, the babyface tag teams are listed as The Street Profits, LWO (Latino World Order), The O.C., and The Brawling Brutes. The heel teams on the blue brand are Pretty Deadly, The Usos, and Hit Row.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Kevin Owens giving Sami Zayn his own WrestleMania shirt was wholesome.



Their interactions pop me so much. Kevin Owens giving Sami Zayn his own WrestleMania shirt was wholesome. Their interactions pop me so much. https://t.co/CjsVWmGGuf

Bill Apter wants Sami Zayn to battle the 26-year-old star on WWE RAW

Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are rumored to battle The Judgment Day tonight on RAW in the main event.

Sami Zayn has become one of the most popular babyfaces in the company following his compelling storyline with The Bloodline. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Dominik Mysterio has morphed into one of the company's most hated superstars after he tormented his father, 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Rey Mysterio, up until WrestleMania 39.

The Hall of Famer got the last laugh and defeated his son at WWE's biggest show of the year last month.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter suggested a rivalry between Sami Zayn and Dominik on WWE RAW.

"You know what this makes me think of? It makes me think of Sami at the hottest vs. Dominik," said Bill Apter. [From 32:18 to 32:24]

You can check out the full video below:

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are set to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at WWE Night of Champions. It will be interesting to see if The Usos get involved in the match after The Tribal Chief embarrassed them this past Friday on SmackDown.

Which tag teams would you like to see get a title shot in the near future? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes