WWE Sale: Is Endeavor buying Vince McMahon's company? CEO confirms if it will happen

When the bombshell of a WWE sale under Vince McMahon's authority hit the wrestling world, a few companies came into the foray, including Endeavor. Fans believed the parent company of Ultimate Fighting Championship to be the lead horse in a bidding race.

Endeavor has had a good relationship with WWE. It has streaming deals with Vince McMahon's promotion and seems to be the perfect candidate to take over the wrestling giant. Having had the experience of managing in-ring shows, the California-based company has been very profitable in the last few years.

So, is Endeavor interested in buying WWE? Apparently, Vince McMahon's ask of $9 billion for a WWE sale proved to be too risky for the company, which has a market cap of around $10.5 billion. Endeavor is currently fixated on de-leveraging its financial assets, meaning it doesn't want any more debt.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics recently spoke to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel during their fourth-quarter earnings call. He shared his conversation on Twitter, ending the speculations of an Endeavor-WWE deal in the future.

"As it relates to WWE, it's an unbelievable product," said Ari Emanuel. "Vince McMahon created a great business. We've had a long-standing relationship with them over two decades. We're doing, as I indicated, the On Location business with them, The Endeavor Streaming with them. His business is really valuable, but we're not going to do anything as it relates to changing our leverage position right now." (H/T Comicbook)

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel on $WWE on today's $EDR call sounds like he doesn't want to take more debt:



"[WWE] is an unbelievable product... [Vince McMahon's] business is really valuable, but we're not going to do anything as it relates to changing our leverage position right now." Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel on $WWE on today's $EDR call sounds like he doesn't want to take more debt:"[WWE] is an unbelievable product... [Vince McMahon's] business is really valuable, but we're not going to do anything as it relates to changing our leverage position right now." https://t.co/iUqfMWwpUD

Earlier, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) was reported to have bought World Wrestling Entertainment, but it was deemed fake. It is still a contender for a WWE sale, though. The PIF is joined by leading streaming companies such as Netflix and Amazon. WWE's current streaming partners, NBCUniversal and FOX, are also in the pool.

WWE sale: Booker T believes Vince McMahon won't sell the company anytime soon

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Sportskeeda wishes a very Happy 77th Birthday to the Godfather of Pro Wrestling, Vince McMahon!

#WWE #HappyBirthday #VinceMcMahon #MrMcMahon He has changed the world of professional wrestling as we know it, and we are grateful for it.Sportskeeda wishes a very Happy 77th Birthday to the Godfather of Pro Wrestling, Vince McMahon! He has changed the world of professional wrestling as we know it, and we are grateful for it. Sportskeeda wishes a very Happy 77th Birthday to the Godfather of Pro Wrestling, Vince McMahon!#WWE #HappyBirthday #VinceMcMahon #MrMcMahon https://t.co/r0RNkRYXqS

Although plans for a WWE sale are in effect, Hall of Famer Booker T believes the company will not get sold within the next 365 days. The stocks are at an all-time high after Vince McMahon's return and he may continue to reap profits for now.

"WWE right now has been as strong as it's been in quite sometime over the last couple of months. Right now, the stocks are up. Right now, it's a whole lot of talk going on out there. Ask me personally, do I think the company is gonna sell anytime soon? I'm gonna say no. All right, that's just me. That's within this next 365 days. I don't see that happening, ok. I just don't."

According to reports, Vince would leave WWE if needed as a means to capitalize on shareholder value. More on that here.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes