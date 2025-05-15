WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Full match-card predictions - 54-time champ vows to beat John Cena, Roman Reigns attacks 3 stars?

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will emanate live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, on May 24. The company has announced two matches for the card so far.

Ad

Several other big clashes could headline the upcoming spectacle. WWE is expected to complete the match card for the show in the coming days.

In this piece, we will cover the full match-card predictions for Saturday Night's Main Event with probable results:

#4. Announced matches for Saturday Night's Main Event

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned earlier, WWE has announced two matches for Saturday Night's Main Event. The first of those will see Jey Uso put the World Heavyweight Title on the line against Logan Paul.

Both stars have been at each other's throats in recent weeks. Their animosity has resulted in the company booking them in a singles contest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The other announced clash for the spectacle will see CM Punk join forces with Sami Zayn to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in tag team action. This bout could be the main event of the show.

Ad

Predictions: Jey Uso is not losing the World Heavyweight Title anytime soon. Fans should expect Main Event Jey to beat the odds to retain the gold.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker could defeat CM Punk and Sami Zayn due to interference from Paul Heyman. However, the heels could be confronted by a returning Roman Reigns following the bout, who could attack Rollins, Bron, and The Wiseman.

#3. IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title

IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley to win the Women's World Championship. Following that, she successfully defended her gold against Bianca Belair and Mami at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

However, Rhea has made it clear that she is coming for IYO's title. While the duo teamed up on the latest episode of RAW to defeat Roxanne Perez and Giulia, Mami could challenge SKY to a title match at Saturday Night's Main Event in the coming days.

Prediction: While Rhea Ripley won't be so easy to put away, fans should expect IYO SKY to beat the odds once again to prevail over Mami at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

#2. Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Title

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nia Jax defeated Jade Cargill on last week's SmackDown to become the number one contender for Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the company will likely book the title match for Saturday Night's Main Event.

As fans must know, Tiffy cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to win the WWE Women's Championship earlier this year. However, The Irresistible Force will now have a chance to settle her scores with The Buff Barbie and reclaim the World Title.

Ad

Prediction: While Nia Jax will likely dominate the match for the most part, expect Tiffany Stratton to find a way to retain her gold.

#1. John Cena (c) vs. R-Truth for Undisputed WWE Title

John Cena defeated Randy Orton due to interference from R-Truth to retain the Undisputed WWE Title at Backlash 2025. Following that, The Cenation Leader laid waste to Truth during the post-show press conference.

Ad

Given that, Truth could challenge Cena to a title match, vowing to dethrone him. A potential match between the 17-time World Champion and 54-time 24/7 Champion could be booked for Saturday Night's Main Event.

Prediction: John Cena could decimate Truth, earning a dominating win over his rival to retain the Undisputed WWE Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Singh Shubham Kumar Singh has been with Sportskeeda Wrestling as a WWE content writer for six years. An engineer by education, he claims his passion for writing and wrestling led him to become a pro wrestling writer. His love for the sport stems from his childhood.



The first show he remembers watching was WrestleMania 2005. Shubham's favorite wrestler is John Cena due to his perseverance, humbleness, and never-die attitude. He puts utmost emphasis on thorough research, fact-checking, and unbiased reporting as a writer and a fan.



When not reporting about pro wrestling, Shubham is an avid reader who admires Fyodor Dostoevsky's work. Apart from that, he also ardently follows cricket. Know More