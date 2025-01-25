WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time, location, match card, predictions, & more

WWE’s relaunch of Saturday Night’s Main Event was a grand success. The December 14, 2024, show saw several major storyline developments and felt as prominent as a premium live event. The Stamford-based promotion is now gearing up for a second episode of SNME. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming show: the starting time, date, venue, match card, predictions, and more.

The second episode is stacked with several big matches, including the highly anticipated showdown between Gunther and Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. Jacob Fatu will also be seen in long-awaited singles action against The Monster of All Monsters, Braun Strowman.

This week on RAW, Nia Jax successfully got under the skin of Rhea Ripley via a backstage attack and earned a shot at the Women’s World Championship. Bron Breakker will also be defending the Intercontinental Title against Sheamus, someone he has already shared the ring with.

Lastly, the main event stars of the previous SNME show, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes, will sign the contract for the Undisputed WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble, with Shawn Michaels overseeing the contract signing.

What are the timings for Saturday Night’s Main Event?

Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on January 25, 2025, in the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. It will follow the time zones of various regions WWE Universe members are based in. Here are the timings for the following regions.

USA: 8 PM ET/7 PM CT (Saturday)

8 PM ET/7 PM CT (Saturday) UK: 1 AM GMT (Sunday)

1 AM GMT (Sunday) India: 6:30 AM IST (Sunday)

6:30 AM IST (Sunday) Canada: 8 PM ET (Saturday)

8 PM ET (Saturday) Australia: 11 AM AEST (Sunday)

Where to watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event?

Fans from different locations will be able to tune into SNME via the distributing partners active in their region. For fans in India, the episode will be broadcast on the same TV channels where they usually catch the WWE action. Hence, the Sony Network channels Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, and Sony Ten 4 HD will air the episode. Additionally, Indian fans will be able to stream the show on the Sony LIV app via subscription.

For fans in the US, the show will air on the NBC Network and will be streamed on Peacock and Netflix. UK fans will be able to watch Saturday Night's Main Event directly on WWE’s official YouTube channel.

What should fans expect from this episode of SNME?

This episode will feature Gunther and Jey Uso trading blows with each other for the third time. The Ring General had already bested Mr. Yeet two times. Once while defending his Intercontinental Championship and later in the semifinal match of the King of the Ring tournament, which Gunther eventually won. Thus, The Ring General might emerge victorious in this match as well.

Similarly, while Nia Jax is very confident about beating Rhea Ripley, the latter has already bested her at the 2024 Elimination Chamber and could do it again. The Intercontinental Championship match between Sheamus and Bron Breakker could go either way since both of them have been carrying a lot of momentum behind their backs.

Lastly, the contract signing between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes could see a lot of drama. Kevin Owens has already piledriven The American Nightmare and Randy Orton. The Viper is yet to recover from the injury. To put more heat on The Prizefighter, WWE could make him dish out the piledriver on Shawn Michaels, making Rhodes more angry.

This could also get a reaction out of Triple H, who had already shoved Kevin Owens at the previous SNME and made his stance against him public. It would be interesting to see what really happens during SNME XXXVIII.

