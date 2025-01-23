Braun Strowman to be written off due to injury, WWE title change, Becky Lynch’s back? 5 Bold predictions for Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

WWE will soon be holding its second episode of the relaunched Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25, 2025. The San Antonio show is stacked with several big matches and the company could make some grand changes ahead of the Royal Rumble. Here are five bold predictions for the upcoming SNME.

#5. WWE could write Braun Strowman off

Braun Strowman recently moved to SmackDown from Monday Night RAW in the Transfer Window. The Monster of all Monsters has been seen in limited appearances since his comeback from injuries that have been following him for a while now. He briefly feuded with The Judgment Day and Bronson Reed on the red-branded show, but they fizzled out in no time.

While the feud greatly benefited Bronson Reed despite losing the match, Strowman didn’t have the same luck. Now, The Monster Among Men will be facing Jacob Fatu at SNME, and it seems like the latter would be the primary beneficiary of this match as well. Thus, there is a chance that WWE could write Strowman off after January 25.

#4. Kevin Owens could attack a Hall of Famer with a Piledriver

Kevin Owens has been in a wild frenzy ever since he turned heel again. The Prizefighter has already shelved Randy Orton with a Piledriver and also attacked Cody Rhodes with a Package Piledriver after his title match loss for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the previous SNME in December.

This time, KO and The American Nightmare will meet once again, to sign the contract for their upcoming ladder match at the Royal Rumble. Notably, Shawn Michaels will also be present for the contract signing. To give Owens more heat, WWE could make The Prizefighter go rogue in San Antonio and injure HBK with a Piledriver.

This would further increase the stakes of the match and would also give Triple H more reasons to hate the former Universal Champion.

#3. Sheamus could break a longtime WWE title curse

Sheamus is set to face Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at SNME. The Celtic Warrior and The Dog have already traded blows before but their matches were always affected by interferences. This time, however, the four-time WWE Champion could dethrone Breakker to win the title in a fair match.

The IC Championship is the only WWE title that The Celtic Warrior hasn’t won in his time in WWE so far and has also remarked that the title was cursed. But, the Irishman could shatter the curse this Saturday and defeat the Steiner dynasty superstar.

Sheamus has already shown that he can’t be taken down easily in a fair match by winning his feud against Pete Dunne in a Donnybrook match. Thus, WWE could make the bold decision of ending Bron Breakker’s IC Title run prematurely for a second time.

#2. Becky Lynch makes a heel return

Becky Lynch is one of WWE’s Four Horsewomen and inarguably one of the biggest babyfaces in the business. The Man was last seen in the company when Liv Morgan dethroned her as the Women’s World Champion and then defeated her in a rematch as well to strengthen her splendid heel run with Dominik Mysterio. But now, there is a possibility that the Irishwoman could don a black hat herself.

The seven-time WWE Women’s Champion would likely go after Rhea Ripley on her return to get her hands on the Women’s World Championship. However, since Mami is a babyface right now, the Stamford-based promotion could turn Becky heel. Especially when The Man already carries the grudge of losing her previous title shot against Ripley at WrestleMania XL.

This would also allow her to align with her husband Seth Rollins, who is currently the antagonist in CM Punk’s story.

#1. WWE legend could jump in to save Jey Uso from Gunther

Gunther will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso this Saturday. The Yeet Master challenged The Ring General to a title match and also brawled with him this week on RAW.

However, there is a high chance that the Austrian wrestler would defeat Mr. Yeet for a third consecutive time. But, if the world champion tries to injure Jey Uso and make him unfit for the Royal Rumble, there is a chance that his plan could be thwarted by Bill Goldberg.

The Hall of Famer has a score to settle with The Ring General and he could enter the ring and save The Uce from a potential post-match beatdown. This would be the perfect stepping stone for Goldberg and Gunther to eventually face each other at WrestleMania 41.

It would be interesting to see what actually goes down at this week’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

