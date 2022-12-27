WWE Schedule 2023: Where are the top 4 PLEs taking place?

WWE Schedule 2023 is undoubtedly one that fans should not miss out on, especially when it comes to the iconic top four events of the company. Besides the possible returns and debuts during or for the lead-up to these events, some of them will be their first under new management.

Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series are among the top four events known in WWE. Although the latter two held their first events under the management of Triple H, the same can't be said for Rumble and The Show of Shows.

Interestingly, it looks like many major moments are set to occur during these programs and might even see some return of different stars. With this in mind, it's no wonder that these will be held at large venues.

The first premium live event for the main roster in WWE Schedule 2023 will be Royal Rumble, set to take place on January 28, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

WrestleMania 39/WrestleMania Hollywood is set to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for a two-night affair on April 1 and 2, 2023.

The other two events still don't have a concrete time and place set. However, a past report shared that SummerSlam 2023 might occur somewhere in Detroit, Michigan. Some venues being talked about are Ford Field, Comerica Park, and Little Caesars arena.

As of now, there are still no rumored locations for Survivor Series, which might possibly take place in November like this year.

WWE Schedule 2023: Reported plans for next year's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania

With Royal Rumble just around the corner, many reports have suggested notable occurrences and possible returns for the event. One of them is Cody Rhodes, who was injured earlier this year, and even The Rock, who is reportedly heavily rumored to face Roman Reigns at 'Mania.

According to recent reports, if Rocky cannot make it to next year's WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes will be the one to challenge The Tribal Chief for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship instead.

It was also reported that WWE wanted the Hollywood actor to commit before Rumble as that would begin the angle for WrestleMania. The report also mentioned that Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre might also happen on the first night of The Showcase of the Immortals.

For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see for any other updates and possible changes to WWE Schedule 2023.

