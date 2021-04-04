WWE SmackDown: 1 star who flopped and 4 who impressed – Daniel Bryan humbles Roman Reigns and Edge, top champion suffers embarrassing loss (April 2, 2021)

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed crucial developments in several WrestleMania title feuds.

A few superstars confronted their opponents ahead of the upcoming event, while others fell prey to unexpected attacks. Logan Paul also appeared on the blue brand and acted as a catalyst in the ongoing rivalry between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

This article will look at stars who were impressive on WWE SmackDown this week and those who were not. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

IMPRESSED on WWE SmackDown - Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan is looking better than ever

This week on WWE SmackDown, Daniel Bryan brought out a more aggressive side of himself. He locked horns with Jey Uso in the main event of the show and delivered a brilliant performance.

The two superstars locked horns in a brutal street fight that ended with Bryan picking up a big win. It certainly helped in shifting a lot of momentum onto his side ahead of WrestleMania 37.

The match was confirmed for WWE SmackDown soon after Daniel Bryan joined the Universal title bout between Roman Reigns and Edge at the upcoming event.

Reigns wanted Jey Uso to inflict a lot of punishment on his opponent, hoping to "take out" Bryan before the Triple Threat match. Fortunately for Bryan, he prevailed against Jey Uso and made a huge statement at the end of the show.

Advertisement

Bryan and Jey Uso’s match on WWE SmackDown was well-balanced right from the start, as they took turns to gain dominance over each other.

Both Bryan and Jey Uso have locked horns multiple times in the last few months. Thus, they ensured that their experience with each other was reflected in their match, especially when it came to sneaky attacks.

At one point, Bryan wrapped a chain around his fist before brutally punching Jey Uso. The latter also managed to lay out a gruesome attack on his opponent. However, after a tiring battle in the main event of WWE SmackDown, Bryan forced Jey Uso to tap out.

He wanted everyone to know that he is laser-focused on his upcoming title match at WrestleMania, and he wasn’t done yet.

Advertisement

Both Edge and Roman Reigns were present during this match. The Rated-R Superstar was on the commentary team while the Tribal Chief watched from the ramp.

After winning his match, Bryan attacked both Edge and Roman Reigns to be the last man standing as WWE SmackDown came to an end.

1 / 5 NEXT