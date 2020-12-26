WWE SmackDown: 1 Superstar who flopped and 4 who impressed – Roman Reigns unleashes hell on Kevin Owens, brand new champion crowned (December 25th, 2020)

The final episode of WWE SmackDown this year was quite an interesting one. Between a title change and a couple of title defenses, the Blue brand delivered an entertaining show. We also saw a top Superstar getting his revenge against one of the top heels in the company. It was an engaging show and allowed WWE SmackDown to end this year on a promising note.

In this article, we will take a look at four Superstars who impressed us on WWE SmackDown and one who didn’t.

#1 Impressed on WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns deserved this win

In less than a week after their gruesome battle at TLC, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens once again locked horns for the Universal Championship. Only this time, it was inside a steel cage to kickstart this week’s WWE SmackDown. Unlike their previous encounter, this title match was fast-paced right from the start.

A determined Kevin Owens went after Roman Reigns with every bit of resilience inside of him, but the champion successfully reversed those hard-hitting moves brilliantly. Despite taking a lot of punishment inside the ring, Reigns picked his opportunity to pin Owens to a corner of the cage and battered him mercilessly on WWE SmackDown.

It was evident that Reigns was fighting hard to keep his control over this Steel Cage match on WWE SmackDown. Unlike his usual self, Reigns did not take long breaks to trash talk his opponent. Instead, he focused solely on overcoming Owens inside the ring. This match ended up making up Reigns look extremely strong.

In the closing moments of the match, Reigns tried to escape, but Owens used the door of the cage to keep his opponent from leaving. He then viciously attacked Reigns that kept the champion down for several minutes. This looked like a big chance for Owens to seal his victory on WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, he was handcuffed by Jey Uso on the side that allowed Reigns to walk out of the steel cage and retain his Universal Championship.

Overall, this match on WWE SmackDown successfully lived up to the hype surrounding this encounter. It was interesting to see Jey Uso trying to interfere yet again. That said, the ending allowed Reigns to stand on his own and pick a huge victory to end his year on a high note. It will now be interesting to see if this rivalry between Owens and Reigns will continue following this week.