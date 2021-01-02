WWE SmackDown (1st January 2021): Talking Points - A major return, Kevin Owens brutalized yet again 

The first episode of SmackDown of the year 2021 wasn't the explosive affair everyone had expected it to be. However, all the stories on the brand are progressing interestingly, and there's not a lot to complain about. The two hours of television was an easy watch, with entertaining matches and logical developments peppered all across the episode.

While the Kevin Owens-Roman Reigns-Jey Uso saga continues to dominate the brand, a possible rematch for the SmackDown Women's Championship also seems to be on the cards. A major return to the women's division is sure to please the fans, while the first challenger for Big E's Intercontinental Championship also emerged.

So without any delays, let's dive in and discuss some talking points from the show that have already gotten the WWE universe buzzing. Do share your opinions and thoughts in the comments section.

#5 Sonya Deville returns to SmackDown for the first time since SummerSlam 2020

One of the most underrated performers in WWE, Sonya Deville, made her return to SmackDown after being away for nearly five months. Her last appearance was during SummerSlam 2020, where she competed against Mandy Rose in a match with 'Loser leaves WWE' stipulation. Commentators Corey Graves and Michael Cole announced she has been officially reinstated to the brand.

Deville took the off-time due to a disturbing stalking incident back in August. Now that she's back, WWE would be wise enough to utilize her talents as the Pridefighter's work in the summer was highly-appreciated by fans. Deville delivered some of the best promos during that time and her in-ring skills have been held in high regard by the WWE Universe.

A mini-feud with someone like Billie Kay or Natalya could be the right way to re-establish her as a prominent player on SmackDown. After that, some major storylines with the likes of Bayley and Sasha Banks could be the right way to position her as a legit main event act.