WWE SmackDown: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Aalyah Mysterio makes a big mistake, returning Superstar attacks champion (November 6th, 2020)

WWE SmackDown had an exciting show lined-up for the fans, and the Blue brand didn’t disappoint. Between Roman Reigns’ relationship with Jey Uso and the Mysterio family’s struggles with the relationship between Aalyah and Murphy, the show had a lot of family drama involved this week.

In addition to that, we saw Sasha Banks break her title curse. However, she was attacked by a returning Superstar on WWE SmackDown. We also found out new members who would be joining the Blue brand’s Survivor Series teams.

In this article, we will take a look at WWE Superstars who flopped on SmackDown this week and those who impressed us on the show. So without further ado, let's begin.

#3 Impressed on SmackDown: Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks finally managed to retain her championship

Sasha Banks put her SmackDown Women's Championship in her title rematch against Bayley. Both Superstars locked horns in a brilliant match that accounted for a great opening of this week's show. These two best-friends-turned-arch-enemies went on to engage in a brutal encounter once again, merely two weeks after their epic battle at Hell in a Cell.

One of the spots in this title match on SmackDown saw Bayley send Banks quite high in the air. The champion hit the turnbuckle and the apron on her way down before she fell flat on the floor. This allowed Bayley to gain complete control of the match and she continued to subject Banks to a brutal beating. Following that, Bayley used Backstabber and Bayley to Belly to try and win the match, but Banks kicked out.

An agitated Bayley would then try to use Bank Statement, but Sasha Banks managed to get the better of her opponent. She sent Bayley crashing into the ring post and then used her opportunity to establish dominance. Finally, Bayley succumbed to the Bank Statment, and Sasha Banks broke her title curse by retaining her SmackDown Women's Championship.

Unfortunately for Sasha Banks, that was not all for the champion. Following the match, Banks was attacked by a returning Carmella who attacked Banks right when the champion was heading backstage. Carmella blindsided Banks with a kick and then put her face-first onto the ramp in order to make a statement on WWE SmackDown. Other than that, Banks looked extremely strong on tonight's show, and she is now expected to engage in a rivalry with Carmella over the coming weeks.