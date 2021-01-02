WWE SmackDown: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Kevin Owens provokes Roman Reigns, brutal assault on top Superstar (Jan 1st, 2021)

WWE SmackDown kickstarted the new year on a great note. We saw Sonya Deville make a surprise return to the Blue brand this week. The episode also confirmed one big title match for next week's episode. Apollo Crews will challenge Big E for the Intercontinental Championship next week.

In this article, we will take a look at three Superstars who impressed us on SmackDown and two who didn’t. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Impressed on WWE SmackDown: Kevin Owens

KO sought his revenge tonight

In the opening segment of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns walked to the ring alongside Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. The Tribal Chief talked about his dominance, thanked Heyman for his service, and showered Jey Uso with praises. However, Reigns was left agitated after his speech was interrupted by Kevin Owens who looked determined to seek his revenge.

The Tribal Chief insisted that no one wants to listen to KO. However, the latter had other plans on his mind. Instead of going after Roman Reigns once again, Owens demanded a match against Jey Uso. After all, it was Uso whose constant interferences kept Owens from winning the Universal Championship twice. After a little bit of convincing backstage, the match was confirmed as the main event of SmackDown.

In their match, Owens went after Jey Uso’s throat right from the first bell. He laid a vicious attack on his opponent, giving the latter no time to breathe or pick himself up from the beatdown. The match was more balanced between the two Superstars as it progressed but KO ended up picking a deserved victory on SmackDown tonight.

That said, KO had a lot more planned for Jey Uso on SmackDown. Following their match, Owens continued to attack Jey Uso after handcuffing him to the ropes. He kept provoking Reigns to come out but when that didn’t happen, KO took Jey Uso away from the ring and threw the latter against the LED monitors of the ThunderDome.

At this point, Reigns emerged from behind and subjected Owens to a brutal response. Both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso teamed up to attack Owens with hard-hitting punches, kicks, and chair shots. Eventually, Reigns put him through the table to send a warning. The entire segment accounted for a great end to this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown and the fans will be interested to see what’s in store for all the three Superstars involved.