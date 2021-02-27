WWE SmackDown: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Roman Reigns with a sly game, new heels dominate the show (Feb 26th, 2021)

WWE SmackDown had an exciting show lined up for the fans. The creative teased a potential title match for Fastlane that would see Roman Reigns put his Universal Championship on the line against Daniel Bryan. The show confirmed that Bianca Belair would challenge Sasha Banks for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 37.

In this article, we will look at Superstars who impressed us on WWE SmackDown and those who didn’t.

#1 Impressed on WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns knows his way around a competition

In the opening segments of WWE SmackDown, we saw a conflicted Roman Reigns make his way to the ring alongside Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. The Universal Champion addressed the viewers and stated that his title defense at Elimination Chamber was ‘nearly perfect.’ However, The Tribal Chief was not happy with Edge hitting him with a Spear.

The best part about this segment on WWE SmackDown was how Roman Reigns carried himself on the mic. Tonight, he more than convinced everyone about how good he can be on the microphone if he is not instructed to stick to phony dialogues. Instead, he relied on his instinctive responses that made the entire segment look all the more genuine.

We also saw Daniel Bryan interrupt Reigns and call him out for the advantage he had during their title match at Elimination Chamber. Hence, Bryan decided to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship match at Fastlane. That did not go down well with Jey Uso, who decided to step up to Bryan on WWE SmackDown.

A match was booked between Bryan and Jey Uso for later in the show. Jey Uso was instructed to beat Bryan so that the latter can’t challenge Roman Reigns for the title. This match on WWE SmackDown ended in a double count-out, following which Reigns decided to attack Bryan and make a strong statement.

Roman Reigns had the strongest presence on WWE SmackDown this week, even though he did not compete in a match. This is working great for his heel persona, especially as we move closer to his match against Edge at WrestleMania. This is precisely how a match between the biggest heel and the biggest babyface should be booked.