WWE SmackDown: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed - Roman Reigns stunned by next challenger, warning for Jey Uso (March 5th, 2021)

WWE SmackDown had a decent episode scheduled for fans this week. The show confirmed that Daniel Bryan would challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Fastlane. Bianca Belair managed to pin Shayna Baszler ahead of the Women’s Tag Team Championship match scheduled for the upcoming pay-per-view.

In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who impressed us on WWE SmackDown and those who didn’t.

#1 Impressed on WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan deserved this victory

The opening segment of WWE SmackDown saw Daniel Bryan addressing the fans. Bryan revealed how he had spent the last few months putting over everyone else. However, at Elimination Chamber, he realized that he wants to be a world champion again. Bryan also discussed his personal struggles before he was interrupted by Roman Reigns.

The Universal Champion told Bryan that he doesn’t deserve to be in the ring anymore. Jey Uso also reminded Bryan about their Steel Cage match later on the show. Interestingly, Bryan responded well when Jey Uso and Reigns tried to attack him inside the ring. He also managed to attack Jey Uso when the latter was busy with an interview during a backstage segment on WWE SmackDown.

The two Superstars finally met inside the Steel Cage in the main event. Both Bryan and Jey Uso looked aggressive right from the start. Bryan avoided a few systematic attacks and managed to stop Uso from leaving the cage on multiple occasions. He pecked on his opponent’s confidence in a short yet entertaining match on WWE SmackDown.

Bryan also took a large of punishment inside the ring. At one point, Uso had reached the top of the cage before Bryan got back on his feet. He then managed to bring Jey Uso back on the mat. Daniel Bryan finally ended the WWE SmackDown main event by forcing Jey Uso to submit to his Yes Lock while Roman Reigns stared at him from the ramp.

Bryan deserved a title rematch after the Elimination Chamber, and he has finally earned that opportunity. He will now challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at Fastlane later this month. Tonight’s match proved that Bryan should be booked strongly after this match, but it will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns will respond on WWE SmackDown next week.

