WWE SmackDown: 2 Superstars who flopped and 4 who impressed – New alliance teased, heel turn on the cards (Feb 19th, 2021)

The final episode of WWE SmackDown before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view had a lot of interesting twists planned for the viewers. We saw another match added to the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. In addition to that, Otis and Chad Gable turned heel after attacking Rey Mysterio. Finally, we saw Edge back on the Blue brand, and he made a strong statement before Roman Reigns attacked him.

In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who impressed us on WWE SmackDown and those who did not.

#1 Impressed on WWE SmackDown: Reginald

Reginald is looking out for himself on WWE SmackDown

An exciting booking decision on WWE SmackDown saw Reginald team up with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair as the trio faced Bayley, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler. It all started when the women’s tag team champions appeared as guests on Bayley’s talk show. They were bragging about their accomplishments but were soon interrupted by Reginald.

He took it upon himself to defend Sasha Banks on the mic, but the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion took things into her own hands. Bianca Belair decided to join Sasha Banks well, and it led to a three-on-three match. This bout was mostly in favor of Banks’ team, and Reginald was particularly impressive throughout the bout.

The creative team wrote this segment well with subtle moments that showed a budding alliance between Banks and Reginald. The latter helped the champion in escaping from serious beatdown on multiple occasions and eventually squared up against Nia Jax. Reginald mostly relied on attacking from behind and looked genuinely hesitant to go after Jax in a believable segment.

Advertisement

The closing moments of the match saw Reginald attempting an attack on Jax that distracted the one-half of the women’s tag team champions for a long time. Banks made most of this opportunity and attacked Jax before Reginald pinned her. This victory for Banks, Reginald, and Belair certainly did not sit well with Carmella, who appeared on WWE SmackDown during a backstage segment.

She seemed concerned about Reginald’s loyalty and was angry after she was served flavorless wine. Carmella threw her drink on Reginald’s face, humiliating him during the segment. This turn of events have led us to think about Reginald’s real intentions behind playing nice with Banks. Is he helping her? Will he catalyze in Banks’ heel turn in her feud against Belair? But most importantly, is this all a part of a long con on WWE SmackDown?

Things will surely get interesting in the coming weeks. But for now, Jax and Baszler will have to defend their tag team titles against Banks and Belair, with Reginald on the latter’s side. Reginald has been praised for his in-ring ability, but it must be said that he is equally good at mind games. His future undoubtedly looks promising on WWE SmackDown.