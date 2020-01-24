WWE SmackDown (24th January 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown before Royal Rumble

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

24 Jan 2020, 14:04 IST SHARE

What will happen when Bryan and Wyatt will be in the same ring?

We are just a few days away from the Royal Rumble and there are a few interesting segments that are lined up for tonight's SmackDown. We will have Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt in the ring at the same time so that they can put pen on paper for their Universal Championship match on Sunday.

Roman Reigns will join forces with The Usos to take on the trio of Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler. We could also see a few more Superstars announcing their participation in both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches. The WWE Universe could also be treated to some surprises as well.

The feud for the Universal Championship has never ceased to amaze the fans as there have been twists and turns every week. Last time around, Kane helped his former tag team partner get one back on The Fiend as Bryan forced the Universal Champion to retreat. He even ripped off a few braids of The Fiend as well.

This week, both Superstars will be in the ring to sign the contract for their match and it will be interesting which form of the Universal Champion we will get tonight.

Will it be the cheerful one or the demonic version?

The Big Dog, Roman Reigns, will finally get his hands on King Corbin at Royal Rumble. In a Falls Count Anywhere match, Reigns has promised a brutal beatdown on The Lone Wolf all over Minute Maid Park this Sunday at the Royal Rumble.

This week, he will get a chance to get some practice as he will team up with The Usos to take on Corbin, Ziggler, and Roode. These six Superstars will be looking to gain momentum heading into Sunday and also get one over their arch-rivals.

Who will come out on top tonight?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

Advertisement

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas TX

Day and Date: Friday, 24th January 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 25th January.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here!