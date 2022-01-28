WWE SmackDown - 5 Potential surprises - Big return to take out Roman Reigns, Big heel turn, Charlotte Flair confronted by next challenger?

Yes, it is the final episode of WWE SmackDown before the 2022 Royal Rumble. Yes, an event that should have a lot more hype around it than it does at the moment.

Here are five surprises that could happen on the go-home episode of the blue brand before the premium live event. Here's a disclaimer. This is just speculation and not based on inside information or knowledge.

That said, it is absolutely necessary to pack the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown with surprises because we're slowly entering the road to WrestleMania this weekend.

Do let us know in the comments which of these surprises you think could potentially transpire. Also, let us know which ones you'd personally like to see happen.

#5 Drew McIntyre returns to WWE SmackDown and announces that he's ready for the Royal Rumble match

WWE @WWE



Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions.Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. https://t.co/5Bju1faAW8

Could Drew McIntyre return to action in time for the Royal Rumble? And if so, what better way to let Roman Reigns know that he has him in his sights, than with a brutal Claymore when he's least expecting it? This is the feud that everyone in SmackDown wants, and it could very well happen at WrestleMania.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



Luckily, I met my wife a year later, and I know my mum put her in my path." 🥺



on his battles away from his ring and finding his saving grace



🎙 @arielhelwani



: Drew McIntyre "I was acting out, drinking constantly, eventually I got fired.Luckily, I met my wife a year later, and I know my mum put her in my path." 🥺 @DMcIntyreWWE on his battles away from his ring and finding his saving grace #ArielMeets : Drew McIntyre "I was acting out, drinking constantly, eventually I got fired. Luckily, I met my wife a year later, and I know my mum put her in my path." 🥺@DMcIntyreWWE on his battles away from his ring and finding his saving grace ❤️🎙 @arielhelwani #ArielMeets: Drew McIntyre https://t.co/Unz3T4NSqb

It simply does not make sense for The Scottish Warrior to return to feud with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss again. Both of the guys are incredibly talented but we know there's only so far that they can go with the gimmick. McIntyre needs to be presented as a main event star and for this, he needs to be kept away from comedy skits.

Drew McIntyre is one of those cats who could go on to win the Royal Rumble and move to the WrestleMania main event. Could this fairytale story officially begin on SmackDown this week?

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das