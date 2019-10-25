WWE SmackDown: 3 Biggest things that might happen on this week's show (25th October 2019)

Daniel Bryan

This week's SmackDown goes live from the Sprint Center Kansas City, MO. Last week, the show didn't live up to expectations of many fans over the world and WWE would be looking to make things right.

From the looks of it, we have some big things lined up for this week's show. First things first, Firefly Fun House returns on Friday night after it was burned down by Seth Rollins on RAW. Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar will come face to face on SmackDown before their bout for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel.

Also, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will sit down with The Miz on Miz TV before Team Hogan takes on Team Flair at Crown Jewel.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the three biggest things WWE could be planning for this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

#3 Cain Velasquez gets his hands on Brock Lesnar

Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar

On RAW this week, Cain Velasquez came out to save Rey Mysterio from Shelton Benjamin. Velasquez got some much needed in-ring time, but you could feel that the former UFC star still has a long way to go, as far as being a proper WWE Superstar is concerned.

Hence, it wouldn't be surprised if Velasquez gets some more experience inside the squared circle as he meets Brock Lesnar on Friday night. In a bid to put Velasquez over the WWE Universe, expect him and Lesnar to have a proper showdown.

This segment will most probably end with Velasquez standing tall. As of now, WWE hasn't been able to draw the attention of the viewers into this feud as this feels more like a celebrity match between two huge names in the wrestling business.

Paul Heyman has tried very hard to engage the the WWE Universe into this feud by mentioning what happened between the two at UFC. But WWE needs to do better if they want viewers to tune in and watch them go head to head at Crown Jewel.

