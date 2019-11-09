WWE SmackDown: 3 obscure but important details you missed this week (8th November 2019)

There were a number of obscure details you probably missed on SmackDown

Friday Night SmackDown made its usual autumn trip to the United Kingdom this week and presented another stacked episode of the show live from Manchester. It was a shock that was pointed straight at Survivor Series and included a new match announcement as well as new Champions crowned.

The fact that The New Day, which consisted of Big E and Kofi Kingston whilst Xavier Woods recovered from injury, are now SmackDown Tag Team Champions means that the match at Survivor Series will now see the seven-time Champions take on The Viking Raiders and The Undisputed Era instead of The Revival.

Carmella and Dana Brooke also became the first women to qualify for what will be a blockbuster five vs five vs five Women's Survivor Series elimination match also pitting Raw versus SmackDown versus NXT.

It was another stacked episode of the show but here are some subtle details you might have missed throughout.

#3 WWE didn't bring the SmackDown stage to the United Kingdom

WWE didn't bring their new stage to the United Kingdom

WWE made a big deal about the fact that both Raw and SmackDown would have new looks when SmackDown moved over to FOX and Raw celebrated its season premiere at the beginning of last month, but it appears these new stages are not on the list to make the trip to the UK with the WWE stars.

Last night's stage was WWE's standard one that allowed the company to record an episode of SmackDown followed by an episode of Raw in the same building, which might be why a generic stage was chosen.

It's entirely feasible that WWE could have switched the stages in the middle of the tapings if they really wanted to, but it makes more sense to stick with a generic set for these two tapings and hope that the WWE Universe doesn't notice.

