WWE SmackDown: 3 Possible surprises: 14-time champion hijacks the show, 2-time Universal Champion returns, Massive stipulation announced for SummerSlam main event

This week's WWE SmackDown will be the last episode before SummerSlam 2022. It would also be the first episode of the Blue brand since Vince McMahon's retirement last week.

While the card for SummerSlam is set, we might see some interesting last-minute additions to it on SmackDown. The purpose of the show would be to hype the fans up for SummerSlam and it is to be seen how WWE manages to do that. A major return or perhaps a cliffhanger ending?

Here are three possible surprises that could happen on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Be sure to voice your thoughts in the comments section below.

#3 Massive stipulation announced for SummerSlam main event

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to collide in a "Last Man Standing" match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2022. It is also being advertised as their "last ever" match against each other.

Now, the problem with these kind of stipulations is that Roman Reigns could easily get outside help from The Usos to win the match as there won't be any disqualification. To make the field even and interesting, WWE could add another stipulation on top of it on this week's SmackDown that if The Usos interfere in the match, Roman Reigns would lose and Brock Lesnar would become the new champion.

This could lead to a lot of interesting possibilities at SummerSlam. First, this would start the speculation of whether Lesnar could actually dethrone Reigns this Saturday. Second, we might see Reigns try to find a new ally to help him - it could be a great way to debut Solo Sikoa on the main roster. Last, we might also see The Usos try to help Reigns but end up costing him the match and the title, leading into the break-up of The Bloodline.

#2 Top star hijacks the SmackDown before SummerSlam

Earlier this week, WWE made a major change to SummerSlam's match card by announcing that Seth Rollins vs. Riddle won't take place on the show. The reason for the same is Riddle not being medically cleared after the vicious attack by Rollins on RAW.

Following the announcement, Seth Rollins took to Twitter to share a rather disappointing reaction to missing out on the show. However, the new Head of Creative of WWE Triple H noticed the tweet and had an interesting reply.

Dejected by his original match getting canceled, we might see Seth Rollins hijack this week's episode of SmackDown and demand a new opponent for SummerSlam. Triple H could then come out and ask Rollins to wait till the end of the show, setting up a major return.

#1 Former 2-time Universal Champion returns to confront Seth Rollins

The above segment would surely get fans excited to stay tuned in till the end of SmackDown. After all, the internet has been running wild with theories as to who could be Seth Rollins' new opponent at SummerSlam.

In the last segment of SmackDown, Seth Rollins could come out and ask Triple H to give him what he wants. After an intense promo from Rollins, Goldberg's music could hit the arena and the former 2-time Universal Champion could make his grand return to confront Rollins.

It was previously reported that WWE considered bringing back Goldberg if Brock Lesnar decided not to show up at SummerSlam after Vince McMahon's retirement. The Hall of Famer himself recently stated that he would be ready to return if the company asks him to. Seth Rollins vs. Goldberg could turn out to be a great match, as long as it's kept short and sweet.

