WWE SmackDown - 3 Possible surprises - The Bloodline is confronted by another faction, Roman Reigns hints at his next feud

Expecting surprises on WWE SmackDown and RAW has almost become the norm under the Triple H regime. Whether it is big returns or unpredictable brawls, the Cerebral Assassin is always intent on keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

So there's every reason to assume that the next edition of WWE SmackDown will feature even more surprises and curveballs. Even though Clash at the Castle 2022 is on the horizon, the need of the hour is to make it seem like a must-watch affair. Hey, if the seeds weren't planted for fisticuffs between Homelander vs. Butcher, would the Season 3 fight have been a big deal?

If the following surprises do indeed take place, they can make the audience believe that sports entertainment need not be monochromatic. WWE SmackDown's writing staff can take plenty of creative liberties that unscripted sports cannot take, and we as fans are grateful for them.

#3. Hit Row confronts The Bloodline

Hit Row can feud all day long with Maximum Male Models, and it will not pique the interest of fans. But if they go after the top dogs on WWE SmackDown straight away, it sets the stage for a massive potential feud down the line.

It would also elevate the members of the faction to the next level, especially if you consider how The Bloodline is the most 'over' stable in sports entertainment.

#2. Sami Zayn politics to get Sheamus out of the Intercontinental Championship match

Gunther vs. Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle is a heel vs. heel match, with two dominant sluggers fighting for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.

There may be a niche audience for two bad guys fighting one another, but for the population at large, sports entertainment is the battle between the light and the dark, good and evil.

This is why Sami Zayn could interject himself into the match, acting as a politicking, sniveling heel and in the process, have Sheamus ousted from the competition.

Subsequently, Sheamus turns face, finds a way to return to the match, and goes to the UK as the local hero.

#1. Roman Reigns namedrops a RAW star on WWE SmackDown this week

Win or lose at Clash at the Castle 2022, Roman Reigns will need a new sparring partner after the Premium Live Event.

Did you catch how he mentioned Kevin Owens' name to Sami Zayn last week? Could he bring it up again in a less subtle manner this time around?

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns is a money feud. The Prizefighter is no slouch considering he main evented WrestleMania with Stone Cold Steve Austin this very year.

It does seem like WWE may be going down this road anyway, but if you want this feud, reply with 'Hell Yeah' in the comments.

