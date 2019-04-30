WWE SmackDown (30th April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live

How will Kofi respond to Owens' betrayal?

When Big E was ruled out of action with an injured knee, The New Day thought they found a perfect replacement with the 'Big O', Kevin Owens. Everything was going fine until the Prizefighter turned on his new alliance and levelled the WWE Champion with a Superkick.

While the alliance came to an end, it started Kofi's first feud as the WWE Champion. With the Prizefighters are clearly locked in on the title, what will Kofi have to say about these latest turn of events in an exclusive interview tonight?

The Man, Becky Lynch, has a tough task ahead of her at the Money In The Bank PPV. Both her titles will be on the line as she will square off against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair for the RAW and SmackDown Live Women's Championships respectively.

But an even bigger challenge awaits her on the Blue Brand tonight as she has to square-off against Bayley for the first time ever in WWE.

Both these women are part of the Four Horsewomen and the match is expected to bring the WWE Universe up on their feet. Can Becky Two Belts build up momentum leading into the MITB PPV or will The Hugger pull her down?

After the first half of the competitors for both the Men's and Women's MITB Ladder Match was revealed on RAW, the spotlight will be on the Blue Brand.

RAW has put out an impressive lineup of Superstars for the respective briefcases. Will SmackDown follow suit? Guess our question will be answered tonight!

Last week, Roman Reigns was brutally assaulted by Elias and Shane McMahon. With momentum on his side, the Drifter issued a challenge to the Big Dog for MITB which the former WWE Champion duly accepted.

With the PPV edging closer, how will Reigns react to his new rivals and make sure that SmackDown Live is his yard?

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH

Day and Date: Tuesday, April 30th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 30th April.

