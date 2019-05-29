WWE SmackDown: 4 huge mistakes WWE made on this week’s episode (May 28, 2019)

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2019, 13:08 IST

Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens faced off on this week's episode

Monday Night Raw tried to compete with the success of the Double or Nothing event by All Elite Wrestling (AEW), but failed in doing so. It was up to SmackDown Live to make it up for WWE, and it tried to do so as much as possible.

As most of WWE’s recent televised shows have circulated around a dozen men and women thanks to the wild-card rule, fans are sure to get bored of the same rivalry being pushed forward every Monday and Tuesday.

While SmackDown managed to deliver a much better show than Raw this week, there were a few major mistakes that were made which made the entire show feel a bit off.

In this article, we will look at the 4 huge mistakes WWE made on this week’s SmackDown, and what it means for the futures of the show and the Superstars involved.

#4 The Showoff

Ziggler made a statement on SmackDown last week

Last week on SmackDown Live,we saw the return of a Superstar many fans were missing, but not expecting to return anytime soon.

Dolph Ziggler made an appearance and attacked Kofi Kingston out of nowhere while Paul Heyman was busy teasing the Champion with Brock Lesnar's possible Money in the Bank contract cash-in.

Ziggler delivered a brutal beating to the WWE Champion, and then issued a challenge to him to defend the title against him at Super ShowDown. Kofi soon accepted the challenge, and fans got an unlikely booking for the Saudi Arabian event.

This week on Raw, Ziggler once again attacked Kingston and Xavier Woods and then trash taked the Champion. While it was a good segment, it came after a much stronger segment, which made the entire Ziggler story feel weaker.

Instead, WWE should have avoided having the segment on Raw and had it on this week’s SmackDown Live to keep the focus on the WWE Championship and the two men involved. WWE made a mistake not having Ziggler on this week’s show at all, and a match between Ziggler and Woods could have helped heat things up a little bit more.

