WWE SmackDown: 4 things WWE got just right on this week’s episode (July 30, 2019)

The Queen got what she was looking for

There isn’t too much time for WWE to set up storylines and matches for SummerSlam, and they have been doing all they can to keep both the brands starstudded in order the get the ratings up.

This week was no different for SmackDown as we got to see a match between AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston which also gave us a taste of what can happen between The O.C. and The New Day in the future.

Apart from that, the biggest Superstar in women’s wrestling made a return to the ring and is now confirmed for a match at SummerSlam.

All this and more was at the center of attention this Tuesday Night, and we will take a look at the 4 things that WWE got right on this week’s SmackDown Live.

#4 The stage collapse

Almost every fan in the WWE Universe has patiently been waiting for WWE to announce Roman Reigns’ opponent for SummerSlam. While things between The Big Dog and Samoa Joe have been feuding a lot lately, the two may or may not face each other at the big event.

This week on SmackDown, WWE decided to end the show by allowing Kayla Braxton to interview Roman Reigns about who he wanted to face at SummerSlam.

Before The Big Dog could make it to the interview, the stage fell on him. He barely managed to escape, and a frazzled Reigns walked away, unable to make his announcement.

While it doesn’t make much sense why WWE would want to delay Reigns’ announcement for the Biggest Party of the Summer, it seems like they are taking the Aleister Black route for him.

Black was the victim of a “mystery attacker” during his days in NXT, and the storyline worked out extremely well for him. Black also appeared on SmackDown a couple of months ago begging for a challenge, only for a “mystery man” to knock on his door.

It’s possible that WWE will manage to make Reigns’ mystery attacker storyline as interesting as the ones they did for Black.

