WWE SmackDown: 5 Backstage rumors that could have a major impact - Roman Reigns removed from WrestleMania, Possible replacement revealed (27th March 2020)

Major plans for WrestleMania 36 match, babyface turn

Future plans for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and more!!

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Bray Wyatt/Roman Reigns

As the world reels under the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, major changes continue to take place in WWE as well.

With WrestleMania 36 set to take place in roughly a week, WWE has suffered a major blow as The Big Dog Roman Reigns has decided to keep himself away from his WrestleMania match against Goldberg.

There has been a lot of speculation in regards to who could be replacing Roman Reigns at the Showcase of Immortals. We will also talk about big plans WWE has for an ongoing feud between two former WWE Champions and a major turn likely to take place.

#5 Roman Reigns removed from WrestleMania 36

As per a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, the match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 36 has been called off. The reason for the change in plans is because Roman Reigns did not feel comfortable during the tapings at the Performance Center.

Roman Reigns has battled Leukemia twice in his life and wanted to stay clear of any more health complications owing to the coronavirus scare going on.

It is being stated that Roman Reigns himself asked WWE to pull him out of the match - a request that was respected by the company.

We’re told WWE honored his request and he will now be replaced by someone else in the match against Goldberg, though it’s unclear who at this time.

Goldberg had won the Universal Championship from Bray Wyatt and Super ShowDown. Many fans believed that the reason behind Goldberg winning the Universal Championship was to put Reigns over at WrestleMania. While Reigns was set to face Goldberg, Bray Wyatt will be facing John Cena.

Advertisement

However, with Reigns out of the match, it will be interesting to see who WWE will choose to replace The Big Dog for this mega WrestleMania match.

1 / 5 NEXT