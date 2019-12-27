WWE SmackDown: 5 big backstage rumors that could have a major impact - bad news for former WWE Champion, McMahon unhappy, Reigns' future (27th December)

Roman Reigns

WWE SmackDown looks to be an exciting show this week as the blue brand is headlined by a major triple threat match that will determine the next challenger to face The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble.

While it is easy to assume that Daniel Bryan will be the winner, there is some rather bad news for the A-Lister for this week's SmackDown. Let us take a look at the 5 biggest stories that could impact the blue brand.

#5 Daniel Bryan to pin The Miz on SmackDown

Daniel Bryan will be taking on King Corbin and The Miz, with the winnger getting a chance to take on The Fiend at Royal Rumble.

As per the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Daniel Bryan is slated to come out victorious in the match by defeating Baron Corbin and The Miz. However, what is rather unfortunate is that as per the reports, it will be The Miz who will take the pin in order to protect Baron Corbin.

Here is what Cageside Seats has stated:

Daniel Bryan is expected to win the shot at Bray Wyatt and the Universal championship at Royal Rumble.

Furthermore, The Miz is involved likely to take the fall to protect Baron Corbin from having to do so.

Bray Wyatt had defeated Daniel Bryan when the two former WWE Champions clashed at Survivor Series and it looks like WWE is keen on the two Superstars having a rematch at Royal Rumble.

Daniel Bryan had explained on the last SmackDown that he isn't the same Daniel Bryan who had faced The Fiend earlier:

Shedding his long hair and iconic beard, Bryan has returned to his 'American Dragon' look with close cropped hair and no beard. The leader of the Yes Movement explained that he is a new version of himself who is not just a 'brand' and is willing to do whatever it takes to bring down The Fiend.

