WWE SmackDown: 5 Big backstage rumors that could have a major impact - Wyatt's WrestleMania opponent, Major character change (20th December)

Bray Wyatt

While TLC may have received mixed reactions from the fans and critics, the SmackDown after TLC promises to be a strong one with a lot of stories and angles that will move forward.

From Daniel Bryan's return at TLC in a new avatar to King Corbin gaining an unexpected victory against Roman Reigns, there are a lot of issues that will need to be addressed at tonight's show.

Let us take a look at 5 most interesting backstage rumors and stories that could have a major impact on SmackDown:

#5 Roman Reigns set to win the Royal Rumble?

While The Big Dog Roman Reigns may be involved in a silly and rather lacklustre feud with King Corbin as of now, don't think that WWE has forgotten about their blue-eyed boy.

SportsKeeda's Tom Coluhue revealed on Dropkick DiSKcussions, that Roman Reigns is the current favorite to win this year's Royal Rumble match and will likely go on to face The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.

“When it comes to leading into WrestleMania, Roman Reigns still does seem to be the favorite to win the Rumble. I think that’s what’s going to happen here. Daniel Bryan is unlikely to be in that match [versus The Fiend at the Royal Rumble] and then go on to win the Rumble, so he would be unlikely to have the opportunity to face The Fiend [at WrestleMania].”

Roman Reigns had recently lost to King Corbin at TLC in a match where The King was heavily assisted by Dolph Ziggler and The Revival to defeat the former Universal Champion.

However, with plans for Reigns to become the challenger to Wyatt's Championship, we can expect Reigns to be booked strongly on this edition of SmackDown as he starts his journey for revenge against Corbin before he moves on to bigger things.

