WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Edge meets Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair attacks Reginald (February 5, 2021)

WWE SmackDown ended in a huge cliffhanger this week.
Kartik Arry
ANALYST
Modified 06 Feb 2021, 14:54 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
From an excellent triple threat match to Edge and Bianca Belair's post-Royal Rumble segments, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The Blue brand put on an enjoyable episode to some extent, even if RAW was the more newsworthy show this week. Surprisingly, that was the case even though Hulk Hogan made a small cameo during this episode.

The Road to WrestleMania has just begun, so one can't just expect WWE to give away a ton of major plot points at the moment. With that being said, let's hope that SmackDown kicks into full gear from next week onwards.

Which show was better this week, RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (February 5, 2021).

#5 Bayley picked up a much-needed victory on WWE SmackDown, thanks to Billie Kay's unintentional distraction

Billie Kay was one of the most exciting aspects of the Women's Royal Rumble, and it looks like her storyline with The Riott Squad isn't over yet.

Bayley's recent feud with Bianca Belair seems to have culminated on the Blue brand, as The EST of WWE moved on to bigger things after winning the Royal Rumble, and Bayley fought Ruby Riott in a one-on-one match this week.

Billie Kay was on commentary for the aforementioned bout, as she hasn't found her true purpose as a solo act in WWE. Bayley was the favorite to win here, and she gained a victory over Ruby Riott on this week's SmackDown.

But the finish of the match created further conflict between Billie Kay and The Riott Squad. The former star's involvement in the bout proved to be an unintentional distraction that benefited Bayley.

During the bout, Corey Graves also mentioned the possibility of a team-up between Billie and Bayley. This might indicate that Billie could turn heel. Otherwise, the storyline may proceed predictably, leading to a long-term alliance between the former IIconics member and The Riott Squad.

Published 06 Feb 2021, 14:54 IST
WWE SmackDown Riott Squad Edge Roman Reigns WWE Intercontinental Championship
