WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories- Huge betrayal, cousin vs. cousin match confirmed (Sept. 4, 2020)

From Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman opening the show to another tease for Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt's storyline, this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The blue brand put on a fantastic episode last night. Not only was it engaging from start-to-finish, but some new developments ensure that fans will be excited to see what happens next on SmackDown. Unexpected plot threads emerged on the road to Clash of Champions, and two major teases could potentially lead to an intriguing outcome in the near future.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (September 4, 2020).

#5. Bayley betrayed Sasha Banks to end their long-running friendship on WWE programming

The Golden Role Models faced Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a Women's tag team titles rematch on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The bout itself was a pretty good back-and-forth contest. This time around, it was neither Sasha Banks nor Bayley's fault that their team lost against the champions. Nia Jax proved to be a difficult obstacle to overcome, as The Irresistable Force pinned both best friends at once.

In a twisted turn of events, Bayley launched an assault on Sasha after the match. It wasn't just a couple of shots to make the message clear, as the SmackDown Women's Champion beat her former best friend to a point where Sasha had to be stretchered into an ambulance.

Anyone who has been following The Golden Role Models' recent antics knows that Bayley and Banks have been at the top of their game on WWE SmackDown. There is no doubt that they could have created more memorable moments as a unit.

For what it's worth, a Bayley vs. Sasha Banks sounds compelling right now, simply because of the way WWE has built up to this moment.