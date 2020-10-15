Now that WWE's Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins, will have to shift his focus into becoming SmackDown's saviour, there are plenty of opportunities for him on the Blue brand.

Rollins had been the mainstay of WWE RAW for several years, and The Monday Night Messiah ran out of options on the Red brand before his move to Friday Night SmackDown.

The upcoming edition of SmackDown will mark the beginning of Rollins' tenure on FOX. So with that in mind, here are 5 exciting feuds for Seth Rollins on WWE SmackDown.

#5 Seth Rollins continues his feud with Murphy on WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins

Murphy recently turned on his messiah, Seth Rollins, before the 2020 Draft. When Rollins was drafted to SmackDown, it was assumed that his heated rivalry against The Mysterios and Murphy would end as well. But Dominik and Rey Mysterio, as well as Murphy, were all drafted to the Blue Brand eventually.

So it's very likely that Seth Rollins and his former disciple will continue their Monday Night RAW feud over on Friday Night SmackDown. Apart from Aalyah, the Mysterio family doesn't want anything to do with Murphy's vendetta against Rollins.

Advertisement

Rey and Dominik Mysterio don't need to be a part of this feud and they can focus on their tag team game after being drafted to SmackDown as a unit. However, Aalyah may be an important factor in Rollins and Murphy's feud thanks to her equation with Murphy. A recent report claimed that Vince McMahon sees star potential in Aalyah, which is why she may get more opportunities to appear in multiple segments from this point onwards.

As for Murphy, he might become an exciting babyface in the long run as a result of his potential feud against Seth Rollins.