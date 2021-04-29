5 finishes to Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan on SmackDown: Possible mistake in main event, big twist to take place?

While Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro is expected to be made official soon, there's a small stop on the way. This Friday, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan will have a pay-per-view level match-up in the main event of SmackDown.

This isn't any ordinary match. The stipulation, as per Roman Reigns, is that the Universal Championship will be on the line, but if Daniel Bryan loses, he has to leave SmackDown for good.

The timing of it all is interesting, especially given Daniel Bryan's recent statements about how he felt disconnected while main eventing WrestleMania. Bryan has been open about the fact that he wants to transition to part-time status and also that his WWE contract is set to expire soon.

With all these factors in mind, the writing on the wall seems quite obvious. But given WWE's ultimate objective of building up to a Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns feud, there are a few ways to reach that goal.

Here are some possible finishes to Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan on SmackDown:

#5. The usual finish that helps Roman Reigns retain the Universal Championship

The right-hand man

In the last six months, Roman Reigns' biggest insurance policy has been Jey Uso. Despite defeating the likes of The Undertaker, Triple H, John Cena, and several other big names clean, Uso has helped Reigns win in the latter's heel run.

It makes sense for Reigns to use his backup, and that's the reason (in storyline) why he remains the Universal Champion. Even in the main event of WrestleMania 37, Jey Uso had a huge role to play despite getting taken out early.

During the upcoming edition of SmackDown, Uso helping Roman Reigns defeat Daniel Bryan would be an obvious finish, and thus, a mistake. But given how things have played out with Reigns in recent months, it's still the most likely finish that can occur.

1 / 3 NEXT