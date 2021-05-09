5 heels Aleister Black could target on his WWE return

Aleister Black's lengthy absence from WWE television left many fans worried over the past few months. Now that he is back, it seems as though WWE has repackaged Black to some extent.

Although the character has always been rooted in darkness, the Dutch superstar's recent vignettes do highlight him differently than before. Thanks to an ancient book titled "Tales of the Dark Father," Black has expressed his dislike for the WWE Universe while shedding light on his backstory at the same time.

Despite his heel status, there are some interesting possibilities for a feud between two antagonists in this case. With that in mind, let's take a look at the five heel superstars Aleister Black could target when he returns to the ThunderDome.

#5 Seth Rollins would need a new WWE opponent after Cesaro

Seth Rollins recently put over Cesaro on two separate occasions. The Swiss Cyborg is now moving on to a WWE Universal Championship match after his latest accomplishments, so where does that leave Rollins?

Out of all options, a potential feud between Rollins and Aleister Black could be a great storyline. The former was partly responsible for Black's heel turn, thanks to an entire angle that revolved around eye injuries last year.

Due to an eye injury, the Dutch superstar embraced his own vision and turned over to the dark side. Thanks to that development, Black is now indirectly exploring his heelish personality through cryptic vignettes.

But just because Black and Rollins are currently heels doesn't mean that the former would have completely forgotten about what went down between them.

Perhaps Aleister Black could resume their rivalry with some new context. He isn't exactly a hero anymore, so it should be interesting to see if Seth Rollins' own villainousness can overshadow Black's darkness in the long run.

If Black turns out to be the bigger heel in comparison, perhaps WWE could finally pull the trigger on Rollins' face turn. Then the latter may even cross paths with the biggest heel in WWE today — Roman Reigns. A future Reigns vs. Rollins clash was teased on SmackDown not too long ago, so this particular development would fit into the grander scheme of things.

